Graypoint LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,410,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $439.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.