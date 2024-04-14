Graypoint LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.01 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

