Graypoint LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $3,284,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $23,468,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $602.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.71 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

