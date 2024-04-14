Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $2,764,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.55.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

