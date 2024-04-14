Graypoint LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,996,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,906,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 105,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,015,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.