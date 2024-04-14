Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,399,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after buying an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,729,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,770,000 after buying an additional 66,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after buying an additional 705,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

