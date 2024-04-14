Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

