Graypoint LLC Purchases 232,673 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,673 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 194,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

