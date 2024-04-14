Graypoint LLC Purchases 3,935 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

