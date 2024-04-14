Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 1.04% of OFS Credit worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 15.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 83.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 401,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 372.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,883. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.19 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.69%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

