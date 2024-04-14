Graypoint LLC Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.