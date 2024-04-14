Graypoint LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.