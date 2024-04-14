Graypoint LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

