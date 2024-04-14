Graypoint LLC Sells 4,406 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

