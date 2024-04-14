Graypoint LLC Sells 4,427 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

