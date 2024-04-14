Graypoint LLC Sells 594 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 98,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.