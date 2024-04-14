Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $796,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.