GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.66 on Friday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.