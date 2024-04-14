Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of GCAAF stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.
About Guardian Capital Group
