Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,556,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,527,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

