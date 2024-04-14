Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,727,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $814.37. 325,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $887.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.36. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.