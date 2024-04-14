Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.06. 7,815,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.