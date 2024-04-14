Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37,205.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,388,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,066,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

