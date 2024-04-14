Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,957. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.96.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

