Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $48,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $165,786,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.11. 1,045,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,361. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.95.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

