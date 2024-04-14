Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.33. 3,319,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.