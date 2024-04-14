Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $28,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,137,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,244.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.16. 14,256,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,211,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.