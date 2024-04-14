Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $14.28 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 3.0 %

TGT stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

