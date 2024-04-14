Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $62.93 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55,365 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $62,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.40. 1,251,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,467. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.