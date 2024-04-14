Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,447 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 891,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,918. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

