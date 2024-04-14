Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ICL Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 228,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after buying an additional 373,097 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE ICL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

