Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,261 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.73. 1,124,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,977. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.