Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,277,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. 3,700,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,142. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.53. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

