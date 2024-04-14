Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,270 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.8 %

BABA traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. 18,231,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,013,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

