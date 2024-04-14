Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $99.86 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,855,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 18.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

RSPD traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $47.67. 74,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,697. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.