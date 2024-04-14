Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,142 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.19% of Amdocs worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. 493,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,144. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

