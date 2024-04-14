Head to Head Comparison: Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) versus KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kunlun Energy and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kunlun Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kunlun Energy and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kunlun Energy $25.09 billion 0.31 $803.95 million N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Kunlun Energy and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06%

Summary

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft beats Kunlun Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.