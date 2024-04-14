Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

