Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Express
Heartland Express Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $860.64 million, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.