Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $176.96 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $176.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00055200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,211 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,211.37217 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07931951 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $166,208,154.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

