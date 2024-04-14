Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Insider Buys £263.68 in Stock

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morgan bought 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £263.68 ($333.73).

Henderson Opportunities Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HOT opened at GBX 207 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 826.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.74 million, a P/E ratio of -985.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. Henderson Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 169 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 217 ($2.75).

Henderson Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Henderson Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,190.48%.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

