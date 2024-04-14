Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00006324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.15 million and approximately $185,888.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011042 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00016142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,478.06 or 0.99873872 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0842329 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,316.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.