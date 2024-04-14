Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $149.62 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006413 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.62 million and approximately $212,203.34 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0842329 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,316.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

