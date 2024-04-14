Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$12.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.38.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

