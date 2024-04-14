HI 1-Day Volume Hits $208,715.15 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $208,715.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011113 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,492.99 or 1.01063595 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050602 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $216,357.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

