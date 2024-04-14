HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPKEW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the period.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

