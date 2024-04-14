Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $173,209.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 673,335 shares of company stock worth $8,452,208. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

