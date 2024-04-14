Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Posts Earnings Results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $165.16 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $235.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

