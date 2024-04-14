HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

