Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

